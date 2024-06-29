ICON Reaches Market Capitalization of $154.52 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. ICON has a market cap of $154.52 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,005,850,127 coins. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,005,821,964.0473374 with 1,005,821,964.552636 in circulation.

