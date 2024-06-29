Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Short Interest Update

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 349.6% from the May 31st total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IBDRY traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.91. Iberdrola has a 52 week low of $41.24 and a 52 week high of $54.20.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iberdrola will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

