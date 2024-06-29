Howard Financial Services LTD. Boosts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $467.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,430,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,554. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $479.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $450.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

