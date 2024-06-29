Horizen (ZEN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.51 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Horizen has a total market cap of $99.53 million and $3.51 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $6.57 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00041616 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00034204 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000300 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,152,550 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

