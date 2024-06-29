Hooked Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.15 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000904 BTC on major exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $89.03 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 161,666,666 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Buying and Selling Hooked Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 159,560,919.075739 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 0.55861588 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $7,334,334.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

