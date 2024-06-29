Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Rating Increased to Buy at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HNST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Honest from $1.85 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Honest in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Honest in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honest currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Shares of HNST stock opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Honest has a twelve month low of $1.06 and a twelve month high of $4.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.02 million, a P/E ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.83.

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Honest had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $86.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honest will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $119,988.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Honest news, insider Jessica Warren sold 276,113 shares of Honest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $847,666.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,629,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,410.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carla Vernon sold 43,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $119,988.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,881,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,980,563.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 667,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,507. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honest by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 409,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 157,604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Honest in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honest during the fourth quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Honest by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,078,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 217,721 shares during the last quarter. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

