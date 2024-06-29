Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Holiday Island Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HIHI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.
