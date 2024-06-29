Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HIHI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Holiday Island Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HIHI traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03. Holiday Island has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.18.

About Holiday Island

Holiday Island Holdings, Inc primarily engages in land development activities. It acquires, develops, manages, and sells income producing commercial and residential real estate properties located in Holiday Island, Arkansas. The company was formerly known as VillageEDOCS, Inc and changed its name to Holiday Island Holdings, Inc in February 2014.

