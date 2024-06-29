Hodges Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.57. The company had a trading volume of 23,351,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,070,432. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.56. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $109.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total value of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares in the company, valued at $873,116,308.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 46,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.75, for a total transaction of $4,331,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,162,739 shares of company stock valued at $400,713,362. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vertiv from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.11.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

