Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,100 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,676 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in General Motors by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 38,348 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 1,044.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,147,000 after buying an additional 917,578 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,564 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 32.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,326,682 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $274,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GM traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. 15,020,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,311,914. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.35. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.09 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.91.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

