Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,362 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,362 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,660,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 28,603.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 27,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $947,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,420 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5,293.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 482,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,620,000 after buying an additional 473,416 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,943.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of CAT traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $333.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,891,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,519,845. The company’s 50 day moving average is $340.31 and its 200 day moving average is $328.57. The stock has a market cap of $162.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.76 and a 12-month high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.79% and a return on equity of 58.61%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

