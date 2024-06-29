Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 26,900 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,320 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Ichor worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ICHR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ichor by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ichor by 7.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 30,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter worth about $635,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ichor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 465,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 32,158 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICHR. B. Riley raised Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Ichor Stock Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ICHR traded up $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,375. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.94. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.26 and a 12 month high of $46.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In related news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Profile

(Free Report)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

Featured Articles

