Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 15,000 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arcosa worth $5,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Arcosa during the third quarter worth $81,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACA stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $83.41. The stock had a trading volume of 521,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.10 and a 200 day moving average of $82.37. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.77.

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.06 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 6.85%.

In other news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

