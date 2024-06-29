Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,768 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,768 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 128,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,426,000 after purchasing an additional 54,557 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 437.8% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,207,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,438. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.79. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.24 and a 12 month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.47.

In other news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

