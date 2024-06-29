Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 197.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 318 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 408.9% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $105.24. 17,507,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,917,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $103.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.95 and a 12 month high of $113.91.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 15.70%.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.43.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 1,956,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at $247,641,076.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

