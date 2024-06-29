Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $14.41 Million Stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244,162 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of Hilltop worth $14,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilltop by 5.2% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 9,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilltop

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $112,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $299,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Hilltop Stock Performance

NYSE:HTH traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 911,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,617. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.43.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Hilltop had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $285.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

