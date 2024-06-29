Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $111,000 Stock Holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) by 52.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 13,265 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 428.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 80.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 144.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comstock Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 2,841,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,158,519. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comstock Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

