Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494,046 shares during the period. Permian Resources accounts for about 1.8% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.21% of Permian Resources worth $28,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the third quarter valued at $286,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 80.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 135,949 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 20.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 184,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,184 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 20.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Permian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PR traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.15. 79,792,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,775,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 4.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Permian Resources

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.