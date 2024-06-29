Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,694 shares during the period. Airbnb accounts for approximately 1.4% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $21,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $7,628,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 31,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 144,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,720,000 after purchasing an additional 22,551 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,268,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,742,000 after purchasing an additional 273,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total value of $96,426.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 143,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,002,583.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 115,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $16,855,440.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,260,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,167,558.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,287 shares of company stock valued at $61,071,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $151.63. 3,842,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.24 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

