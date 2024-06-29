HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HIVE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a report on Wednesday.

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:HIVE opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market cap of $360.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.52% and a negative net margin of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $11,227,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,876,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,672 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,737,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after purchasing an additional 764,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in HIVE Digital Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 914,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 54,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

