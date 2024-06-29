HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Director Buys $24,580.00 in Stock

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $24,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 79,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,057.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
HQI opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $172.90 million, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 1.02. HireQuest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $26.53.
HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 million. HireQuest had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that HireQuest, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HireQuest stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.91% of HireQuest worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of HireQuest in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on HireQuest from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.
HireQuest, Inc provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It offers staffing services, including direct-dispatch, executive search, consultant, unskilled and semi-skilled industrial and construction personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and permanent placement services, as well as commercial and non-CDL drivers, and skilled personnel in the medical and dental industries.
