Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Sendero Wealth Management LLC

Sendero Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 79.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $475,073,000. Gray Foundation purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,229,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,221,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,350,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 19,454.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 296,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,981,000 after purchasing an additional 294,937 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on HLT. Barclays raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.00.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HLT traded up $3.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.20. 3,911,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,231. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.99 and a fifty-two week high of $218.58. The company has a market capitalization of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.94.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.41% and a negative return on equity of 81.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

Insider Activity

In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Melanie Healey acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,982,371.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Articles

