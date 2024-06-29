Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:SMCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 274.1% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,776. Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $24.12. The stock has a market cap of $71.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.73.
Hilton Small-MidCap Opportunity ETF Company Profile
