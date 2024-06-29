Hercules Silver (OTC:BADEF) Shares Up 6%

Hercules Silver Corp. (OTC:BADEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.46 and last traded at 0.44. 247,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 538,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.41.
Hercules Silver Stock Up 3.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is 0.57.
About Hercules Silver
Hercules Silver Corp., a junior mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Hercules silver project consisting of one patented lode claim, 416 unpatented lode claims covering 8,850 acres located in Washington County, Idaho.
