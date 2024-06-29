Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,655 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE CMI traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $276.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,643,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,899. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $304.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $282.30 and its 200 day moving average is $268.68.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total transaction of $1,113,016.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,987,628.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Cummins in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.55.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

