Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 127,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 7,418 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 145,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

PAI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. 19,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,052. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.01. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $12.29.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0515 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

