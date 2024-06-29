Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,425 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,425 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 16.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 56,270,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,196,000 after acquiring an additional 7,909,057 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $111,622,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 109.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,225,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,535 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7,707.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,701,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,688,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,421 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.33 and a one year high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.202 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

