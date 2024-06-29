Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,109 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,980 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total transaction of $1,536,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.22, for a total value of $1,536,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,606.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,083 shares of company stock worth $6,302,285. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Accenture from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $382.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.74.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $303.41. 14,905,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,036,297. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.15. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $278.69 and a 1 year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $203.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $16.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.25%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

