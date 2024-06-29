Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,446 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Sysco by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,150,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Sysco by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 974,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,382,000 after buying an additional 282,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:SYY traded down $1.08 on Friday, hitting $71.39. 15,189,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,513,296. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

