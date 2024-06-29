Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,048,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,608 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $6,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $441,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 304.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 975,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 734,751 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 376,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 48,259 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Get BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

DSM stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.94. 126,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,183. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.69 and a 12-month high of $5.94.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Dividend Announcement

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%.

(Free Report)

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.