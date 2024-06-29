Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $4,449,000. Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after acquiring an additional 391,326 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,568,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,205,653. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.452 per share. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total transaction of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Further Reading

