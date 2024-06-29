Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $44.17 Million Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 835,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,752 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.4% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $44,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JQUA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JQUA stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $52.95. 350,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.37 and a one year high of $53.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.79.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.