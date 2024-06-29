Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 3,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 17,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total value of $4,120,151.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,198,239.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADI traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $228.26. 3,634,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,017,578. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.57. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.99 and a 12-month high of $241.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.23.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

