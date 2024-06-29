Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. McKesson makes up 0.5% of Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on McKesson from $502.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $498,315.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,172,017. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.41, for a total value of $2,155,760.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,845 shares in the company, valued at $51,607,866.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of MCK traded down $9.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $584.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,370. The company has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $395.30 and a one year high of $612.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $565.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $524.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

