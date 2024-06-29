Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $322,000. Summit X LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,524,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,544,000.

BATS JMUB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $50.38. 221,505 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

