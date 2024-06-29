Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,647 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $6,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,846,000 after purchasing an additional 126,517 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,204,000 after purchasing an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 57,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,917,000 after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,296. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.64 and a 52 week high of $391.65. The firm has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total transaction of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,625.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSI. Barclays boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.