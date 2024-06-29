Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 22,441 Shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BridgeBio Pharma were worth $4,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,153,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,264,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Randal W. Scott sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.84, for a total transaction of $28,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,407,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,167. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $211.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBIO

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

(Free Report)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.