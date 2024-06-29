Helix BioPharma (TSE:HBP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSE:HBP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.24. Helix BioPharma shares last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 7,000 shares.
Helix BioPharma Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 773.67. The firm has a market cap of C$55.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.78.
About Helix BioPharma
Helix BioPharma Corp. operates as an immune-oncology company in Canada. It is developing L-DOS47 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and V-DOS47 that targets the vascular epithelial growth factor receptor 2. Helix BioPharma Corp. has collaboration agreements with Moffitt Cancer Center to investigate the pharmacodynamics of L-DOS47 and determine the benefits of combining L-DOS47 with immune checkpoint inhibitors; and with University Hospital Tuebingen to assess the therapeutic response of L-DOS47 in cancer models expressing CEACAM6, with advanced preclinical metabolic imaging.
