HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, an increase of 49.4% from the May 31st total of 1,620,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HEI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on HEICO from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target (up previously from $229.00) on shares of HEICO in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Get HEICO alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HEI

Insider Activity at HEICO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HEICO

In other HEICO news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in HEICO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HEICO by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of HEI stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, hitting $223.61. The stock had a trading volume of 737,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.40 and a 200 day moving average of $196.79. HEICO has a 12-month low of $155.42 and a 12-month high of $232.02. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.21.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. HEICO had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $955.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

About HEICO

(Get Free Report)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.