Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAIA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 60.2% from the May 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $389,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $439,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare AI Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $931,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIA remained flat at $11.30 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031. Healthcare AI Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03.

Healthcare AI Acquisition Company Profile

Healthcare AI Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dover, Delaware.

