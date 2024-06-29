HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $343.73

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $343.73 and last traded at $343.29, with a volume of 844077 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $340.48.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.53.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.96 and its 200-day moving average is $317.53. The company has a market cap of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total transaction of $494,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,544,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

