HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.
Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance
Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.37.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alpha Tau Medical
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.