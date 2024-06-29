HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSFree Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Price Performance

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.81. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.37.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. As a group, analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRTS. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Satovsky Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in Alpha Tau Medical by 288.4% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 330,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 245,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Tau Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Tau Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.