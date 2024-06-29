Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $41.58

Shares of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 41.58 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 42.47 ($0.54). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 42.27 ($0.54), with a volume of 73,272 shares changing hands.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £146.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -444.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.73.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $1.00. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s payout ratio is -3,333.33%.

About Hargreave Hale AIM VCT

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

