Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Free Report) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.95. 226,082 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 699% from the average session volume of 28,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.95.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.81 and its 200 day moving average is $3.62.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Harbour Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. It is also involved in the decommissioning, financing, gas trading, and risk mitigation activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.