Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $4.17

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 214048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Hang Lung Properties Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.50.

Hang Lung Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.3638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This is a boost from Hang Lung Properties’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Hang Lung Properties Company Profile

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

