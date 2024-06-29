Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.28

Hammerson Plc (LON:HMSO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.28 ($0.35) and traded as high as GBX 27.96 ($0.35). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 27.56 ($0.35), with a volume of 3,988,643 shares.

Hammerson Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,761.20, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.30.

In other Hammerson news, insider Habib Annous purchased 12,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,751.44 ($4,758.90). In related news, insider Himanshu Raja acquired 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £331.76 ($420.86). Also, insider Habib Annous acquired 12,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.37) per share, for a total transaction of £3,751.44 ($4,758.90). 18.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hammerson is a cities business. An owner, operator and developer of prime urban real estate, with a portfolio value of £4.7billion (as at 30 June 2023), in some of the fastest growing cities in the UK, Ireland and France. Our portfolio and adjacent lands leverage our experience and capabilities to create and manage exceptional city centre destinations with the opportunity to drive value and reshape entire neighbourhoods.

