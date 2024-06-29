Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 875 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies makes up 2.8% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of L3Harris Technologies worth $40,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,074,531.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,898 shares of company stock worth $18,558,167. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.58. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,850. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $228.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

