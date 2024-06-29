Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. TE Connectivity makes up approximately 1.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $23,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $693,985,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,632,809 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,910,000 after buying an additional 111,340 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,774,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $529,798,000 after buying an additional 51,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,738,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $461,872,000 after buying an additional 390,723 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,630,003 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $510,015,000 after buying an additional 403,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 1.2 %

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.43. 1,826,417 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,975,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $153.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at $837,196.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

