Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.36 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.34 ($0.03). 19,073 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 11,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.32 ($0.03).
Gulf Investment Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £958,650.00 and a PE ratio of 5.85.
Gulf Investment Fund Company Profile
Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.
