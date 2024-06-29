Guggenheim Reiterates Buy Rating for SentinelOne (NYSE:S)

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Guggenheim currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.48.

Shares of S stock opened at $21.05 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.64 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.68.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 8,566 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $197,874.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $1,069,028.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,005,203.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,065 shares of company stock worth $10,055,772. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in S. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 19.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

