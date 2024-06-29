Grimes & Company Inc. Purchases 8,207 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 226,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $22,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RTX by 282.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 85,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after buying an additional 63,099 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 36.0% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 219,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 57,970 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of RTX by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 27,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter worth about $594,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.39. The company had a trading volume of 13,853,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,408,701. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $133.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.83. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $108.65.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is 98.82%.

In other RTX news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $1,049,781.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at $13,166,366.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

